Ministry of VROMI to carry out Infrastructural Assessment in Over the Bank area



The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby informs the general public and in particular residents of “Over the Bank” that the Government of Sint Maarten will be in that area executing infrastructural assessments.

The infrastructure being assessed includes roads, streetlights, the sewage system and the existing trench network.

These assessments are part of the continuing plan that aims at bettering the standard of living for the residents in this particular area.

The Ministry of VROMI is asking residents for their full cooperation with the inspectors as they visit the area to carry out the assessments.

Should any of the residents or the general public have any questions, please feel free to send an email to

minvromi@sintmaartengov.org

The Ministry of VROMI slogan is, ‘Together, we can make progress and see positive changes for Sint Maarten.’