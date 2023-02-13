Hurricane Preparedness Board Game developed



A new board game will teach children about hurricane preparedness and safety through fun scenarios and questions. The game ‘HURRYcane Run’ has been developed by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) and UNICEF the

Netherlands (UNICEF NL).

Representatives Ernika van Putten (SSSD) and Laura Bijnsdorp (UNICEF NL) tested the game with students, teachers, and administrators at Asha Stevens Christian Hillside School in 2022. The feedback collected during the testing of the

game was used to fine-tune and finalize the board game.

While testing the game, the students had some great feedback on the gameplay and design of HURRYcane Run: “I love the game and how it looks. But it is a lot of reading!” said one student – who asked to play again after he won. Teacher and School Emergency Team (SET) member Natasha Forde commented: “the content of the game fits well with the disaster preparedness curriculum of the school.”

HURRYcane Run is an extension of SSSD’s Safety Ambassadors Program. The Safety Ambassadors Program is a student-centred disaster risk reduction program for Group 6 students of elementary schools with the overall objective of supporting a culture of safety within schools.

The boardgame features artwork created by Artistic Drive. The artwork is keeping with the Safety Ambassadors Program and is representative of Sint Maarten’s environment, cultural icons, and several disaster preparedness

supplies and scenes.

Minister drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, has seen the draft plans for the board game, expressed his support, and “looks forward to seeing the game in action”. HURRYcane Run will be presented to primary schools and their Safety and Emergency Teams in February.

In the coming weeks, copies of HURRYcane Run! will be presented to the various Primary Schools and SET teams on Sint Maarten.

This activity is part of the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP) executed by UNICEF the Netherlands in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, financed by the Government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.