St. Maarten Academy PSVE receives the new 6 Poems / 6 Poèmes / 6 Poemas by Lasana M. Sekou



Lasana M. Sekou’s new book, 6 Poems, was presented to the PSVE high school on Monday by Nkosazana Illis, president of VOICES foundation.

Illis attended the book’s launch last Saturday and collected copies of the poetry volume to present to the St. Maarten Academy Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (PSVE).

“The quality of the poems should be considered for the PSVE library and are perfect for Black History Month awareness and reading. It’s possible that teachers and students in the languages and in the St. Maarten history and culture classes would make excellent use of 6 Poems throughout the school year,” said Illis, who is also a social worker at the high school.

The book presents six poems by the St. Martin writer in three languages: English, French, and Spanish—thus its full name, 6 Poems / 6 Poèmes / 6 Poemas. Les Fruits de Mer association said that it published the slim volume “for distribution to students, schools, and the public.”

Illis presented ten copies of 6 Poems on behalf of VOICES to the PSVE acting principal Monique Beek. The school librarian Michelle Artsen and Student Care coordinator Barbara Cocks were at the presentation.

VOICES, well known for its celebration of July 1 Emancipation Day, has as its main objective the combating of domestic abuse and youth violence “through awareness, empowerment and prevention,” said Illis.

During the public launch at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter, nearly 200 copies of 6 Poems were distributed to people from throughout St. Martin and visitors to the island.

“Teachers and youth group leaders interested in copies are encouraged to contact Les Fruits de Mer at info@lesfruitsdemer.com,” said Les Fruits de Mer editor Mark Yokoyama.

According to Yokoyama in his introduction to 6 Poems: “All of the poems in this book reveal St. Martin culture in some way. They speak about the island and its landscape. They speak of art and tradition …

“They speak of elders, like the old fisherman. They speak of the ancestors and their labor, salt picking, and farming. They speak of the foods and daily life of the past and present.”

“If you are from St. Martin, you might find these poems tell you something about yourself. If you are new to St. Martin, 6 Poems by Lasana M. Sekou is a creative invitation to share experiences of the island and its people.”

Les Fruits de Mer is encouraging “companies, organizations, or individuals interested in sponsoring copies 6 Poems / 6 Poèmes / 6 Poemas for schools … to contact the association.”