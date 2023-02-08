Tour of Sacred Heart School construction site



The Island Council and Commissioner of Education and Infrastructure Bruce Zagers on Monday,

February 6, visited the construction site at the Sacred Heart School (SHS) for primary education.

Zagers and Island Council Members Vito Charles and Hemmie van Xanten received an update and tour

from consultant Michael Bacon of Alite BV and Policy Advisor Education of the Public Entity Saba

Rosalyn Johnson about this extensive project.

The project, funded by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), includes the construction

of four new classrooms and an IT lab. The new building consists of two floors. The local contractor for

this project, Work Monster, is on track. Work is over half-way with the walls currently going up on the

upper floor.

The contractor should be ready by the end of May. “The contractor is making good progress. The

building will be fully operational by the start of the new schoolyear 2023-2024 in August to

accommodate the kindergarten and other grades,” said Johnson. The new building will replace the

earlier one-level classrooms in that location which had become too small and outdated.