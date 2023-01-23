Second annual Runway Run – Fit in 2023 dubbed a success for PJIAE N.V.

Over 119 runners and walkers participated in the second venture of its kind

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) kicked off its second annual 2,3KM Runway Run – Fit in 2023, on the Airport’s runway on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Over 119 runners and walkers of the airport community participated in the second venture of its kind.

The sporting event is part of the PJIAE’s internal health program which encourages employees and stakeholders to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle.

The Airport Chief of PJIAE N.V., Mr. Brian Mingo once again signaled the start of the Runway Run with this opening statement: ‘Events like these are not about the walk, run, or even race, it is about waking up at 4:00AM on Sunday and show team spirit. We can only accomplish things if we do them together, great turn out, great event and great spirit by all, thank you.’

The run took off at precisely 5:30AM in the morning which is outside of the operation hours of the airport. After the finish, all participants received a healthy Caribbean breakfast, courtesy of PJIAE.