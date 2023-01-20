Suspect apprehended after cross-border car chase



Police from both sides of the island joined together to apprehend the driver of a white Suzuki SUV around midday on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the vicinity of the Salvation Army on Union Road after a cross-border car chase that started in Marigot, the French side’s capital.

Based on preliminary investigation, the driver of the white SUV had received a signal from French police to stop, but the drivers continued racing toward the Bellevue/Cole Bay border.

That prompted the French-side police to start a chase through the roads of Bellevue towards Union road border on the Dutch side.

Around 12:50pm, Central Dispatch of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM was notified by the French police about the pursuit and about their eventual border crossing. Several KPSM police patrols and detectives were dispatched to the area.

The cross border pursuit took the suspect and law enforcement across the Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge through Simpson Bay and back onto Union Road. The driver of the white Suzuki SUV struck several vehicles as he tried to elude officers. However, KPSM and its French counterparts succeeded in blockading the driver on Union Road and subsequently apprehending him.

No one was injured in the chase, but several vehicles were damaged. The suspect was taken to the police station and is detained pending further investigation.

The reason for the driver’s failure to stop is not yet clear to authorities.