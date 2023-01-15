MORE BELVEDERE HOME REPAIRS COMPLETED: RESIDENTS ARE HAPPY



Twenty-four tenants of Buildings C, D, E and F of Low Estate, Belvedere received the keys to their

apartments in a Key Giving Ceremony hosted by the Minister VROMI Egbert J Doran and the Sint

Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) on January 10, 2023. The keys were the second set

handed over, following the finalization of Buildings A & B in October. Some of these units catered to the

differently abled residents whose homes were modified to accommodate their accessibility needs.

Concerning the handover ceremony, Minister Doran said, ‘This is a great feeling to finally have the

residents back in their homes. They (residents) were ecstatic as well to be back in their homes.”

According to Minister Doran, this is the first time since the initial construction of the buildings in

Belvedere that they have received such a major overhaul. “I would like to thank all the stakeholders

involved, namely the Dutch Trust fund that is managed by the World Bank, the Ministry of VROMI, the

NRPB staff, and every single stakeholder. A special mention must be given to the Sint Maarten Housing

Development Foundation for the hard work that they put into making this a reality.”

The renovation and repairs to sixty-four (64) apartment units in the six residential towers officially began

on January 26, 2022. To date, all 64 units have been completely renovated and returned to the residents

while some others have received minor repairs and maintenance work. “There are greater things to

come. I mentioned that 2023 is a year of change and forward movement. That is the intention and the

commitment from the Ministry of VROMI,” stated Minister Doran.

Based on a budget of almost US $5.5 million, the planned works include structural repairs, roof, and

electrical work, and installation of doors, windows, ceiling tiles, and plumbing fixtures.