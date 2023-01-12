Special Committee established for Upcoming Royal Family Visit



A special committee has been established to organize the activities for this royal visit to

Sint Maarten.



The National Organizing Committee Royal Visit 2023 comprises of five members: Cassandra Janssen (Chairperson), Emilia Connor-Thomas (Secretary), Catherine Arrindell-Conner, Fabiana Vanterpool-Arnell and Aide-de-camp to the Governor, Frens Hartgers.



His Majesty King Willem Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima last visited Sint Maarten in 2013.This will be Princess Amalia’s first visit to St. Maarten, during which time she will be introduced to the islands within the Kingdom.

Governor Baly said in a press statement that it would be an honor to host the Royal family and showcase St. Martin’s rich heritage and hospitality. The visit will be “in the spirit of St. Maarten’s culture, nature, resilience and tenacity as well as our bond with the Royal Family and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.”



An advance-team has already visited the island last December to facilitate and aid in the coordination of the royal visit in order to help ensure it is a successful one.

Further details on the dates and locations for the 2023 visit will be provided at a later date.