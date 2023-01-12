Good Corporate Governance Conference Planned. Register to Participate





On January 20 and 21, a unique conference on corporate governance will take place at the

initiative of the Government of Sint Maarten. This two-day conference is organized by NR Governance and VANEPS; the conference venue is Sonesta Maho Beach Hotel.

The conference is intended for everyone on Sint Maarten who holds or aspires a management or supervisory position and aims to further professionalize their knowledge and skills.

Representatives from all sectors are invited: organizations ranging from the (semi-)public sector to financial institutions and organizations in tourism, welfare, and health.

Questions that will be discussed at the conference are, for example: how should you, as a supervisor or supervisory director, properly fulfill your employer’s role vis-à-vis the board? What is the best way to navigate when the organization is in dire straits?

What skill requirements can you place on directors and supervisory directors and how should you evaluate supervisors

and directors effectively? How can we on St. Maarten really take a step forward in governance and supervision in our corporate and semi-public sector? These types of questions will be addressed intensively and interactively (among others in break-out sessions/working groups) in the course of this conference.

Ten eminent speakers have been invited by the Government of Sint Maarten from Sint Maarten, from the Netherlands and from Curacao. In this way, all the wide experience can be pooled and exchanged.

There will be Opening addresses by Prime Minister, Ms. Silveria Jacobs and the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion. Keynote speeches will be given by former Governor drs. Eugene Holiday, by governance expert Miguel ‘Mike’ Alexander and by Minister of State and former Minister of Justice, Winnie Sorgdrager.

Working group leaders include Frank Kunneman (VAN EPS), Joane Dovale (Primarium), Hugo Reumkens (Van Doorne), Hans Bedet (EvaLite), Aubrich Bakhuis (Themis Institute for Governance & Leadership), Hans van der Molen (Berenschot) and Kamla Besançon (KB-legal).

The investment for this intensive two-day course is $825 per person all-in. All participants will receive a copy of the recently published book “Toolkit for supervisory directors Dutch Caribbean”.

In case an organization sends more than two persons, the investment is $750 per person. Boards and supervisory directors of small-size (social) foundations with very limited resources are invited to reach out to discuss possibilities for partial sponsorship of the participation fee.

Participants will receive a certificate upon completion.

Registration is available with Stèphanie Kits (kits@vaneps.com).

More information may be obtained from Frank Kunneman (kunneman@vaneps.com).