Information Circulating on Social Media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB Variant did not come from Ministry VSA

17 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), has received several telephone calls with respect to information circulating on social media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB variant. This information was not issued by the Ministry of Public Health (Ministry VSA).
CPS will continue to monitor and assess current global developments as it pertains to COVID-19 and keep the
community informed and updated.
CPS advises the public to forward accurate and sound information to friends and relatives which should only be obtained from/on official health and COVID-19 related information sites.
Locally, these official health information sites are the Government’s official website and social media platforms and the
Collective Prevention Services Facebook page.

For official COVID-19 information go to:
http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Health-
Updates/NOVELCORONAVIRUS/Pages/default.aspx
For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1222 or email
vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

