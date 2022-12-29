Fire Dept. approves six permits for fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve



The Fire Department of Sint Maarten, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, has approved six permits for firework displays at the start of the New Year.

The displays will take place on January 1st, 2022, at approximately midnight (12:00 am) at the following locations: the Great Bay Boardwalk; Pelican; Simpson Bay Lagoon; Simpson Bay Beach; Maho Beach; and Cupecoy Beach.

A permit to import, transport and sell consumer fireworks has been granted to Firefly Fireworks based on the

Vuurwerkbesluit AB2013 GT no18.

Sales started from the 29th until the 31st of December 2022 on the Ring Road across from Bluepoint.

The Fire Department advises all consumers to use caution when lighting consumer fireworks: