PSG Orders New Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for Cargo Operations as part of Commitment to Operations Excellence

Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) continues to bolster its operation excellence platform by ordering a state-of-the-art Gottwald Mobile Crane.

PSG continues to work closely with stakeholders in the cargo sector to maintain its competitive advantage within the Northeastern Caribbean, and with continued negotiations with Konecranes, the world leading crane manufacturer.

PSG is proud to announce that within six months, the cargo section will receive a US$4.6 million (EUR 4.6 million) Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane ESP 7 from manufacturer Konecranes, a world-leading group of Lifting Business that will

further improve and enhance operational excellence in preparation for more business opportunities at the Captain David Cargo Quay and Terminal.

The ESP 7 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes are designed for cargo handling to serve vessels up to post-Panamax class. This crane has a working radius of up to 51 m, lifting capacities of up to 125 t and lifting speeds of up to 120 m/min. In the two-rope variant, these cranes offer high flexibility when handling containers as well as general and project cargo.

Discussions for a new crane took place with cargo stakeholders and thereafter the resolution went to the PSG Board in November where it was approved. The new crane will allow PSG to better serve its clients based on its commitment

towards operational excellence and to continue to position PSG with expanding its footprint within the cargo industry.

Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes for process industries, shipyards, ports, and terminals.Currently two Gottwald Cranes, models HMK 260E and MKH 6507 continue to operate at the cargo terminal.

PSG Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gumbs said on Sunday: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board of Directors for the role they played in this process with the purchasing of this new crane.

“Cargo operations at PSG is a cornerstone of port operations and an income earner for the port. As a country we perform a very important logistics service and serve as a hub – transit port – to the surrounding islands within the

Caribbean Basin.

“We are committed to all stakeholders who utilize our Captain David Cargo Quay and Terminal for incoming and outgoing cargo and transshipment operations by optimizing our port operations as much as possible.

“Ports connect international and regional supply chains, and it is essential to the national economy. It is estimated that ports around the world are responsible for facilitating around 90 per cent of the world trade.

“Container terminals like ours must maintain a high operational efficiency along with service levels despite challenges. PSG will continue to utilize the latest equipment along with digital and emerging technologies to maintain its

operational excellence and connectivity with stakeholders.”

Port St. Maarten serves the islands of Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Barths, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Antigua & Barbuda.

Once the crane arrives, it will be assembled, and the crane crew will receive training from the manufacturer before it goes into operation.

In 2021, the Konecranes Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,900 employees in 50 countries.