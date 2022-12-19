INVESTIGATION HELSINKI 19 december 2022



On Monday 19 December 2022, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST), under the supervision of the

Judge of Instruction RC, conducted searches at the homes of two suspects at three residences in Sint

Maarten and Curaçao.

The searches took place in connection with an investigation called “Helsinki” where fraud and corruption

are suspected to have been committed by, among others, a (former) board member of a so-called

government NV.

The investigation is ongoing, and arrests or further searches are not ruled out.

The “Helsinki” investigation is being conducted by the RST under the leadership of the Central Team of

the Attorney-General’s Office of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialised approach to combat corruption and undermining crime. The

team conducts criminal investigations with a financial-economic component and involving Politically

Exposed Persons (PEP), civil servants, government NVs, facilitators or public sector organisations. These

cross-border crimes often include serious forms of tax fraud and money laundering in addition to

corruption.