Meaningful Youth Participation highlighted at Empowerment Event



Several young people hosted peer-to-peer workshops, presentations, and demonstrations during the ‘Empowering Youth Leaders’ event last Sunday. The St. Maarten South Leo Club spearheaded the event with support from the Department of Youth and UNICEF the Netherlands. The St. Maarten South Leo Club expressed excitement about the collaboration as the event aligned with their theme for the Leonistic year: ‘We are Youth. We are Fierce.

We are Empowerment.’

The event started with an inspiring keynote from DJ King Kembe, who spoke about following his ambition to become an artist, make music, and work as a DJ. He gave the young crowd advice based on his experiences and encouraged them to “have confidence in their own ideas.”

Attendees were then invited to attend several presentations and workshops. Fourteen-year-old Shiloh Rolanda Bedminister presented different dance forms and discussed educational and financial considerations of making a career in expressive dance. Thiona Williams (BeatzbyTi) offered her insights into being a freelance makeup artist and demonstrated various makeup techniques. Jahfier Marlin, a fifteen-year-old artist, exhibited his paintings

and facilitated a Q&A session for those interested in art.

In addition, the event included refreshments and entertainment by 13-year-old DJ Jathan.

Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation facilitated stilt walking demonstrations during which guests could test their balancing skills. The event ended with a celebratory note by guest DJ Siwroo.

“Young people have made it clear during past events such as the ‘Youth Roundtable Conference 2022’ that they want support for more platforms to express themselves. On behalf of the Department of Youth, I would like to congratulate and extend a big thank you to all who assisted in making this youth empowerment event a success. We look forward to

supporting more youth-led activities.” shared Soraya Agard-Lake, Head of the Department of Youth, who attended the event with her family.

President of the St. Maarten South Leo Club, Leo Stephania Prescod, remarked: “I believe this initiative was a wonderful opportunity for our Club to create a platform for the youth of our community to showcase their strength, talent, and passion while encouraging their peers.

It was a proud moment to see how motivated, and enthusiastic the registered presenters were about participating in the Youth Leadership Event. I would like to thank the parents who attended to support their children. This shows they understand the message of meaningful youth participation that the St. Maarten South Leo Club, the Department of Youth and UNICEF the Netherlands are trying to bring to young people in our community.”

Supporting meaningful youth participation (such as this event) is one of the activities as part of The Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP), financed by the Government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Recovery and Resilience Trust Fund, administered by the World Bank. For more information: www.unicef.nl/trustfundsintmaarten