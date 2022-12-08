U.S. Consulate Announces Opportunity for Local Contractors

In preparation for building a new Consulate, the U.S. Consulate is hosting a “Meet & Greet” session at 2:45 pm on January 10th at the Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort in the Atrium meeting room. This “Meet & Greet” offers an opportunity to learn more about the multi-million-dollar project and for U.S. general contractors to meet with interested local firms and businesses. The project will be competitively bid to pre-qualified U.S. general contractors who will subcontract work and procure materials from local construction firms. A final award is expected to be announced in the spring of 2023.

The new Consulate will be a symbol of cooperation, friendship, and progress for many years to come. It will dramatically expand opportunities for the Consulate to engage with the community and will include a meeting space for public events. It will also feature art commissioned by contemporary Dutch Caribbean and American artists. The project will include an estimated $50 million in local investment and is expected to create several hundred jobs.

If interested in attending the “Meet & Greet” please send your details to Michael Howard at HowardMF@state.gov no later than December 31, 2022 using “Curacao NCC Project” as the subject line. For more information on how to register your interest and for additional details on the project, please visit cw.usconsulate.gov or the Consulate’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/curacao.usconsulate).