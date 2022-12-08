New government streetlights installed



New streetlights were installed in the Hell’s Gate Guts this week as part of the streetlights project

of the Public Entity Saba to improve road safety. On Wednesday evening, December 7, the streetlights

came on for the first time in an area that had been unlit until now.

The materials for the 13 new streetlights were purchased and provided by the Public Entity Saba, which

initiated and financed the entire project, including the installation. This became financially possible

because of the additional free allowance received in 2022.

Saba Electric Company (SEC) provided the expertise and labor to install the lights, and took care of the

engineering, the installation of the arm and the electrical connection. A contractor did the installation of

the poles. Streetlights are owned by the Public Entity Saba and are maintained by SEC.

The new streetlights were mainly installed on the request of Hell’s Gate and Windwardside residents.

“Not only is this area very dark at night because there is no other lighting in the area but it is frequently

used by many in the early morning hours and in the evenings for walking, so improving safety was

important,” stated Commissioner Bruce Zagers.

As part of government’s vision to have streetlights throughout the island in the interest of road safety,

Government and SEC will continue to look at areas where street lights are lacking and will also look into

smart streetlighting for the future with motion sensors and the possibility of dimmers.