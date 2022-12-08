Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of A.T. Illidge on Saturday

20 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that there will be interruption with the traffic flow on the A.T. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter), proximity of Nazareth Road on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 7:00 am until 11:00 am.
Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.
Motorists coming from French Quarter and Belvedere will use the Bishop Road, Sucker Garden Road and/or Middle Region Road to get to their desired locations.

Motorists coming from Madam Estate to Dutch Quarter will use the Middle Region Road to reach their destination.

The road closure is in connection with the maintenance of the sewage pump pit in the area of Nazareth Road.
The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

