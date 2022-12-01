Ongoing controls by KPSM special team



The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM continued to conduct overall controls in the past week in an effort to ensure safety of all residents and visitors as well as road safety. These controls will continue during this busy holiday season.

The special action team has performed several operations over the last week related to safety and public order.

The targeted operation had the follow:

A total of 162 vehicles were controlled and 135 of those drivers were addressed for having tinted windows and 17 were fined for various offenses. One scooter was confiscated by police.

Four people controlled in relation to narcotics legislation.

Traffic controls were conducted in the area of Bell’s Lookout Point (commonly called Harold Jack), St.John’s estate, Lily Road and W.J.A. Nisbeth road.

Two suspects were arrested by the special action team for vandalism and assault in the Arch Road area. The team also conducted monitoring in Philipsburg and the surrounding areas due to the busy holiday season.

The team also assisted the Red Cross with a bomb blast simulation.