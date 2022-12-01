Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Ottley; St. Peters Basketball court shines bright again.

3 days ago
Pearl FM


On Wednesday November 30th, the Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labor, Honorable Omar Ottley accompanied by Community Development Family and Humanitarian Affairs Department (CDFHA) gathered at the St. Peters Basketball court to celebrate the lighting of the court.
“It has been a long five years since the basketball court had lights and we are happy for this moment.” Said members of St. Peters community. Minister Ottley stated that this was a proud moment as he witnessed the outpour of support and also seeing the youngsters immediately starting to play basketball.
The community leaders were elated and committed themselves to be keepers of the basketball court. They stated that they would ensure cleanliness is practiced and safeguard the area. It was these same persons within the community that approached the Minister during the Community Day in St. Peters and voiced their grievances on the ability to not hold basketball programs after 5 PM. The members of the community stated that by the basketball court being down after 6 PM, the kids in the area are prone to hang out on the corners instead of engaging in physical
activities.

Minister Ottley sat with the department head of CDFHA, Mrs. Chantale George – Groeneveldt and discussed the importance of fixing the lights on the basketball court. With the assistance of the community development program the Minister got the lights fixed.

