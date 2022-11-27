GOVERNOR BALY VISITS PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

On Tuesday 22 November 2022, Princess Juliana International Airport welcomed His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly

for an introductory visit. Welcoming His Excellency were Brian Mingo, CEO and Ben van der Klift, CFO of PJIAE N.V.

Following a mandatory safety briefing by Ballast Nedam International Airport (BNIP), Governor Baly was given an in-depth presentation about the redevelopment efforts, a budgetary overview, and future innovations of the state-of-the-art terminal building.

CEO Brian Mingo: ‘On behalf of the Management Board and shareholders I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the Governor for his introductory visit. It is really important for us to show the progress we have made thus far, but also to share the challenges that lie ahead of us. Together with Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) we are fully

committed to deliver the new departure hall before the season next year in 2023’.

“Under the circumstances and taking into consideration the challenges and setbacks, I’m optimistic about the progress being made at the Princess Juliana International Airport,” stated His Excellency Governor Baly.