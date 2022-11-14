Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

AMR Digital Survey Community Link Updated. Participate in Survey

4 hours ago
Pearl FM


In observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which is from November 18-24, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) started with a digital survey,
however, there were some technical challenges with the earlier link provided.
The new survey link for members of the community to participate is: https://forms.gle/jzrDEg4VcoQMbJkX9
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a threat to humans, animals, plants, and the environment. It affects us all. This is why this year’s theme, “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together,” calls for collaboration across sectors to preserve the efficacy of these critical medicines.

Fighting AMR is a truly global endeavour and must be addressed through a One Health approach.
There is also a survey for healthcare providers to participate in and this can be found at the following link:
https://forms.gle/SaD2zpMjjULUhUyS6
The anonymous and confidential survey will provide insight into the public’s knowledge and perception of antimicrobial resistance.

