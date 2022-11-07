National Development Vision launch this week All-inclusive launch of National Development Vision

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs joins the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) to launch Sint Maarten’s National Development Vision (NDV). The launch is being prepared for the days leading up to Sint Maarten Day,

November 11, 2022. Sint Maarten’s NDV was developed through an all-inclusive participatory approach, which included all ministries, the private sector, civil society organizations and the public.

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs supports this project in its entirety, as this is a cornerstone for the development of Nation Building. She looks forward to and encourages public involvement with this project.

A, ‘Nation for all,’ is a goal whereby all individuals with their rights and responsibilities get an active role to play in the functioning of government and society. Nation building for Sint Maarten means first and foremost – social inclusion. As such it is expected that everyone continues to contribute and play an active role in reaching the national goals.

The NDV is a 76-page booklet that outlines the vision the country is moving towards and follows the theme of, “Growing Stronger Together.” The official launch of the NDV will take place from Tuesday, November 8, to Thursday, November 10, right before the St. Martin Day celebrations. The launch will be hosted from 8:30am to 12:00pm every day at the Royal Ballroom in the Simpson Bay Resort and Marina. Persons wishing to attend must RSVP with

angelique.gumbs@sintmaartengov.org or by phone at +1 721 520 3882.