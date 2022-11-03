Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Minister Samuel is Improving Literacy and Numeracy in Public and Subsidized Schools on Sint Maarten”

1 day ago
Pearl FM

Minister Rodolphe Samuel has declared that it is essential to improve the literacy and numeracy skills of
all students in public and subsidized schools on Sint Maarten. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth
and Sports will begin making these improvements with the introduction of a Literacy and Numeracy
Strategy.
PHILIPSBURG – – The Government of Sint Maarten is striving to improve literacy and numeracy by
implementing a Literacy and Numeracy Strategy. This strategy will be further elaborated upon, based on
data to be obtained from the introduction of (international) standardized learning assessments. These
learning assessments are scheduled to take place in Primary Education as of this school year (2022-
2023) and subsequently in Secondary Education from 2025. The primary benefits of introducing such
assessments are:

  1. Standardized learning assessments lead educators to plan and prepare age and developmentally
    appropriate activities for all children based on the child’s educational level, individual needs,
    and interests.
  2. Administering standardized learning assessments at early ages plays a significant role in the
    early detection and prevention of possible learning barriers experienced by the child.
    The introduction of (international) standardized assessments will begin within Primary Education, as
    early ages are seen as the best period to introduce literacy and numeracy interventions, because it is the
    period where students are learning to read and write. This intervention seeks to strengthen both literacy
    and numeracy proficiency to enhance academic progress throughout the student’s educational journey.
    To ensure this progress is constantly measured and enhanced, the implementation of standardized
    learning assessments will continue into Secondary Education. Thus, providing data to continuously
    measure improvements in literacy and numeracy proficiency country wide.
    The overall expectations of this endeavor are:
     improved literacy, numeracy, and STEAM proficiency through tailor-made interventions for
    students’ literacy and numeracy.
     enhanced availability of aggregated and disaggregated data for the development of evidence-
    based policies that influence curriculum development and teaching and learning practices; and
     ability to form comparisons across countries and the region.
    The Department of Education, in collaboration with the Division for Educational Innovation and the
    Division of Examinations, is proud to begin implementing this strategy, by introducing standardized
    learning assessments.
    The development of the strategy to improve Literacy and Numeracy is expected to have far reaching
    positive effects in education. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) in

collaboration with Schools Boards, and other pertinent stakeholders will continue to work towards the
further development and implementation of this strategy, in the best interest of the children on Sint
Maarten.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Cabinet strengthens digital society in the Caribbean part of the kingdom

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Community event anniversary Capt. Leo Chance pier postponed to Nov. 13

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Keeping safe during Upcoming events

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There was a kickoff of the Cops & and Kids program in Sister Regina Prima elementary schools on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022

9 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Cabinet strengthens digital society in the Caribbean part of the kingdom

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Community event anniversary Capt. Leo Chance pier postponed to Nov. 13

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Keeping safe during Upcoming events

9 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There was a kickoff of the Cops & and Kids program in Sister Regina Prima elementary schools on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022

9 hours ago
Pearl FM