A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea.



The chandelier of bras at Juggie’s Place, the smallest bar in the world, currently has over 600 bras hanging in the

“ceiling with a feeling.” The collection has grown in 2022 and Juggie has made another donation of US$750 to the

Positive Foundation making the total received from Juggie’s Place US$3,450 over the years. Jagdish “Juggie”

Amarnaney refers to his efforts as “saving the juggies one bra at a time.” The unique breast cancer awareness idea

involves the creation of the bra chandelier – people donate bras and Juggie hangs them from his ceiling. For each bra

donated, he puts aside $5 for breast cancer awareness. This year, Juggie donated an extra US$250 which the

foundation will put towards its Man Up Check UP prostate cancer awareness campaign launched in 2019.

Juggie recently dodged a bullet. During a routine Colonoscopy it was discovered he had 2 malignant tumors in his

colon. The tumors were surgically removed, at the Sint Maarten Medical Center, and because of the timely

intervention there was no spread, and he doesn’t have to have Chemotherapy or Radiation. Juggie, encourages

everyone to “Man Up and get yourself checked.”

“We are always so grateful for the continued support received from Juggie’s Place. The Ceiling with a Feeling and the

generous financial support from Juggie are effective ways to encourage breast cancer awareness in our community,

said Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation.

For more information regarding Breast Cancer Awareness events please check our Facebook pages – Positive

Foundation or Elektra Voltage or contact:

Shelly Alphonso Cellphone:580 9658

Email: shelly.alphoso@ outlook.com

Mercedes”Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt Cellphone: 523-7418

Email: Elektravoltage@hotmail.com