Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM


The chandelier of bras at Juggie’s Place, the smallest bar in the world, currently has over 600 bras hanging in the
“ceiling with a feeling.” The collection has grown in 2022 and Juggie has made another donation of US$750 to the
Positive Foundation making the total received from Juggie’s Place US$3,450 over the years. Jagdish “Juggie”
Amarnaney refers to his efforts as “saving the juggies one bra at a time.” The unique breast cancer awareness idea
involves the creation of the bra chandelier – people donate bras and Juggie hangs them from his ceiling. For each bra
donated, he puts aside $5 for breast cancer awareness. This year, Juggie donated an extra US$250 which the
foundation will put towards its Man Up Check UP prostate cancer awareness campaign launched in 2019.
Juggie recently dodged a bullet. During a routine Colonoscopy it was discovered he had 2 malignant tumors in his
colon. The tumors were surgically removed, at the Sint Maarten Medical Center, and because of the timely
intervention there was no spread, and he doesn’t have to have Chemotherapy or Radiation. Juggie, encourages
everyone to “Man Up and get yourself checked.”
“We are always so grateful for the continued support received from Juggie’s Place. The Ceiling with a Feeling and the
generous financial support from Juggie are effective ways to encourage breast cancer awareness in our community,
said Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation.
For more information regarding Breast Cancer Awareness events please check our Facebook pages – Positive
Foundation or Elektra Voltage or contact:
Shelly Alphonso Cellphone:580 9658
Email: shelly.alphoso@ outlook.com
Mercedes”Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt Cellphone: 523-7418
Email: Elektravoltage@hotmail.com

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

OM discontinues investigation ‘Aquamarine’ against lawyer due to (formal) errors

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Close to 500 Women Examined to date from Free Breast Screening Events

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There needs to be a better system in place to collect fines

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Invites Healthcare Providers & Public to Participate in Digital Survey about Antimicrobial Resistance

5 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

OM discontinues investigation ‘Aquamarine’ against lawyer due to (formal) errors

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

A ceiling with a feeling – a unique breast cancer awareness idea.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Close to 500 Women Examined to date from Free Breast Screening Events

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

There needs to be a better system in place to collect fines

5 hours ago
Pearl FM