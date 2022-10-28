Prime Minister to meet with Firefighters

First responders to receive updates on the progress of their grievances

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs for Sint Maarten, Silveria E. Jacobs met with a Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU-PSU) representative today on the steps of the Government Administration Building. During the correspondences between the Ministry of General Affairs and WICSU-PSU, the union representatives became frustrated, due to miscommunication, and mobilized the firefighters to the Building. Unfortunate conditions proved that the proposed times on both sides proved to not be feasible for this morning.

When given the option of meeting later in the day versus Friday afternoon, the union opted for the latter. However, the Prime Minister remains open to hearing the grievances of these men and women and made it clear to the union representative, the firefighters as well as the public and media gathered to observe the situation. The meeting will take place at 1:00pm on Friday, October 28.

“The matter, as it pertains to the firefighters, is a very serious one, and highly deserving of our attention. These men and women are part of our first responders, they put their lives on the line for us every time they are called to duty. Their voices do matter.” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

The Prime Minister went on to state, “It is unfortunate that we were unable to meet sooner during the week, as I was travelling, but just as I have been handling the processing of the advices for that department, so am I dedicated to ensuring we find solutions to realize the needed equipment, uniforms and other pending gear which has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. I think they are not forgotten, and I aim to keep my meeting with them to hear them on what needs to be spoken. I have always been open to hear from and dialogue with them and have cooperated with the request made via the union representative. There was a list of concerns, I gathered answers from the Management and responded, and have always been open to meet with them to hear them out further and give feedback as to the status of their legitimate concerns raised. There is also a need to hear from management and include them in the meeting to reach a proper conclusion on the way forward.”