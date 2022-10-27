Another traffic accident took place on October 25, 2022 around 12 .00 pm in the madame state shopping center area.

As per the investigation, it appeared the driver of a of a cream color SUV was driving on the Van Gogh street in madame estate.

At one point, the driver tried to brake and, instead of applying the brakes, applied the accelerator pedal.

As a consequence, of this the SUV crashed into a concrete curb and then rear-ended a white car parked along the road. This investigation into this accident is still ongoing.