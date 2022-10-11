Police Special Team continues actions



The Police Special Team continue its action to suppress criminal activities in the country. In the week of October 3-7, a total of 140 vehicles controlled; 135 were stopped for having very dark windows. Five motorcycles were also stopped and removed from the road for non-compliance with the technical standards required to be on public roads.

Thirty-two people loitering in the vicinity of retail stores were checked by the special team in relation to trafficking in narcotics and firearms. A total of 517 grams of marijuana, six grams of hashish and 89 XTC tablets were confiscated from various people.

Special Team members spoke to 10 people about their unruly behavior and three people were arrested on Cay Bay Road, Dominica Drive and L.B. Scot Road respectively. The L.B. Scot Road suspect was arrested for assaulting an officer after the suspect refused to surrender his motorcycle.

Police from both sides of the island will carry out simultaneous operations in the coming weeks.

Motorists are advised to have all required vehicle documents as well as valid identification with them when driving on the road.