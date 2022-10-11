Island Charity Gems supports Island dog spay/neuter drive

French-side-based animal care organization I love My Island Dog Association has received support for its upcoming spay/neuter campaign from the all-women Island Gems Charity Foundation.

Island Gems paid for vet service to aid with the spay/neuter of several dogs and cats. The campaign is set to start in November and will primarily focus on animals on the French side. The dogs and cats will also be microchipped as required by French regulations.

Island Gems Jody Rosen, Vera Cupen, Karine Fleming, and Anu Amarnaney recently met with Ursula Oppikofer of I Love My Island Dog Association and her favourite doggie pals. They shared words of encouragement and thanked Ursula for her continued dedication to the island’s animals and for increasing awareness about animal care.

Island Gems encourages people seeking a pet to consider getting a dog or cat from the shelter. “There are many dogs and cats that need good forever homes. Adopting one from the shelter or a vet clinic means less homeless animals,” said Cupen.

Amarnaney added: “Remember to spay and neuter your pets. We should all do our part to control the pet population.”

Island Gems is the island’s oldest operating charity and is the only one that supports projects on both sides of the island. The foundation does not give cash; it pays for goods, services, or equipment for projects with long term impact on the community.