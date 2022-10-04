CPS: Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World. Embrace Healthy Living



On October 1, the world celebrated United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP). The theme for 2022 is “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.”

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), as part of its annual calendar of observances, would like to commend Sint Maarten seniors for their resilience during these challenging times.

CPS calls on members of the community to promote healthy ageing by embracing exercise and eating a healthy diet.

Physical inactivity has been firmly established as a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases CVD in both men and women at any age, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Physical inactivity doubles the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and stroke. Worldwide, physical inactivity is a major public health problem: it is estimated that around two thirds of the global population are not sufficiently active.

Jointly, cardiovascular diseases and stroke are the main cause of death globally, with 17 million deaths worldwide annually-one in three of all deaths. Cardiovascular diseases are particularly prevalent in old age.

However, heart diseases and stroke are largely preventable.

Physical activity also has an impact on other risk factors for CVD.

It helps control weight, reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, and helps to control diabetes.

The older members of society are an essential part of the Sint Maarten’s community, and all concerned must continuously work together to improve their lives. Embrace healthy living today.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on 14 December 1990, adopted resolution 45/106 to designate October 1

International Day of Older Persons.

This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing – which was adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing – and endorsed later that year by the UN General Assembly.

In 1991, the General Assembly (by resolution 46/91) adopted the United Nations Principles for Older Persons.

In 2002, the Second World Assembly on Ageing adopted the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, to respond to the opportunities and challenges of population ageing in the 21st century and to promote the development of a society for all ages.