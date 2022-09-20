Government committed to see 12.5% law amendment passed, Unforeseen issues stall legislative processes

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs was slated to clarify the last questions before it would go to a vote during Parliament today, Monday, September 19. This was the continuation of meeting number 23 for the Parliamentary year 2022/2023, was proposed to amend ordinance regulating the 12.5% cut on civil servants.

However, the meeting was abruptly and unceremoniously adjourned by the Chairlady of Parliament due to a carried proposal aimed at adding an agenda point to the meeting.



While it was not the outcome Prime Minister had expected, there remains another opportunity to return to Parliament once the meeting is reconvened to approve the laws. The previous meeting was scheduled to resume last week but was postponed due to technical challenges. It’s unfortunate that we were not able to finalize this process after several attempts to do so.



“It remains the goal of the Government of Sint Maarten to see this law passed.” stated Prime Minister Jacobs. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister is traveling to New York later today for the United Nations General Assembly which was scheduled prior to the delays, as such she looks forward to the reconvening of the meeting upon her return.