Governor Holiday and Mrs. Holiday receive their successors Governor-Designate Baly and Mrs. Baly



On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, His Excellency Governor Eugene Holiday and Mrs. Marie Louise Holiday received Governor-Designate Mr. Ajamu Baly and his wife Mrs. Janique Baly at the Cabinet of the Governor as they prepare to pass the torch.

The Holidays extended a warm welcome to the Balys and the four posed for a photo before Governor Holiday led the group into the Governor’s chambers. There they discussed transition activities, relevant matters regarding the function and shared experiences.

A Governor’s Transition Committee has been installed comprised of the Director of the Cabinet of the Governor, the Secretary General of Parliament, and the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers to prepare the transition process. The transition process will consist of activities in honor of the service of the outgoing Governor and of the welcome of the incoming Governor.

On October 4, 2022, there will be a special meeting of the Council of Ministers to bid Governor Holiday farewell. That will be followed on October 5, 2022, by a special solemn meeting of Parliament where Governor Holiday will deliver his farewell address to the population. The meeting will be preceded by a church service at the Philipsburg Methodist Church, which will be open to the public. On September 6, there will be a farewell reception in honor of Governor

Holiday. And the public will have an opportunity to bid farewell to Governor Holiday during a public event on October 9, 2022.

Mr. Ajamu Baly will succeed Governor Eugene Holiday on October 10, 2022, in a special solemn meeting of Parliament where he will accept the function as Governor of Sint Maarten. The meeting will be preceded by a church service at the Catholic Church in Philipsburg, which will be open to the public. Mr. Ajamu Baly will serve as the second Governor of Sint Maarten.