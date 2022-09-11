Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Officers gave a presentation to kids the of Christian Hillside School in St Peters

1 day ago
Pearl FM


Community Police Officers (CPOs) spoke to Group Eight pupils of Hillside Christian School in St Peters on Wednesday, September 7, about appropriate behavior, the consequences of alcohol and drug abuse, and the use/abuse of social media as well as (cyber) bullying.
The officers engaged with pupils about respect for each other, for their community in particular the law and law enforcement. This visit was seen as a necessary part of the development of the Group 8 students who will attend secondary schools in the next school year.

The management of Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM expresses its appreciation to the school management for its invitation. The police brass also to thanks the CPOs who devote their time to these important community projects.

