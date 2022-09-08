PJIAE’s new departure hall will become the benchmark for Caribbean Hubs with authentic stores and great food choices.

On September 7, 2022, Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) hosted the kick-off meeting with the retail and food and beverage partners and IXI-Design, who is the in-house architect responsible for the concession design strategy and implementation. The ambitious plan is developed by the PJIAE team based upon extensive research, and with input from all partners and stakeholders. The goal of this new plan is to contribute to a new passenger story, with authentic, interesting, and entertaining concession choices, representing the richness and diversity of St. Maarten.

There will be 24 units/stores in the new departure hall and the retail floor space will be expanded from 2000m2 to 2500m2, sufficient for the anticipated growth in tourism for the coming decade. The objective of the new retail and food and beverage design concepts is to incorporate a strong cultural representation that meets and exceeds the

needs of PJIAE’s passengers and by doing so, to increase the overall performance of all concessionaires and PJIAE N.V.

One of the biggest changes for the new departure hall is the increase in floor space for food and beverages. This decision was driven by an extensive passenger survey and the latest traveler trends and insights whereby passengers indicated the desire for a wide variety of food choices and options.