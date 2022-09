His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Máxima will visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in late January and early February 2023. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange will travel with them and meet the countries of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the islands that make up the Caribbean Netherlands: Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The Royal Family will be accompanied by State Secretary Van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization.