Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Appointment of Advocate General (AG) of Curaçao, St. Maarten and BES Islands

2 days ago
Pearl FM


Mr. R.J. Boswijk will become the new Advocate General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES). The Kingdom Council of Ministers has appointed him on the proposal of Ministers of Justice and Security Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Dutch Caribbean), Richardson (St. Maarten) and Hato (Curaçao).
Boswijk will start per October 1, 2022, based in Sint Maarten. He is currently a prosecutor at the Functional Prosecutor’s Office in Amsterdam. Before Boswijk started his career at the Prosecutor’s Office in 2017, he worked as a criminal lawyer.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Increase monthly banking fees Girobank

7 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PSG cruise arrivals near 500,000 in first eight months.

7 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Doran signs legal review advise for environmental legislation of Sint Maarten

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten authorities start new project with EU support

1 day ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Increase monthly banking fees Girobank

7 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PSG cruise arrivals near 500,000 in first eight months.

7 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Doran signs legal review advise for environmental legislation of Sint Maarten

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten authorities start new project with EU support

1 day ago
Pearl FM