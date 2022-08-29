Appointment of Advocate General (AG) of Curaçao, St. Maarten and BES Islands



Mr. R.J. Boswijk will become the new Advocate General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES). The Kingdom Council of Ministers has appointed him on the proposal of Ministers of Justice and Security Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Dutch Caribbean), Richardson (St. Maarten) and Hato (Curaçao).

Boswijk will start per October 1, 2022, based in Sint Maarten. He is currently a prosecutor at the Functional Prosecutor’s Office in Amsterdam. Before Boswijk started his career at the Prosecutor’s Office in 2017, he worked as a criminal lawyer.