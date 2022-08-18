Police have confiscated or impounded several vehicles and scooters related to theft or non-compliance with the technical requirements of traffic laws under the assumption that the owner or rightful owners would have their vehicles returned to them once all was in order.

However, a number of owners or assignees of the impounded vehicles have failed to appear to collect them, resulting in several abandoned vehicles at the towing companies or at the police station on Philipsburg.

As the peak of the hurricane season approaches, police appeal owners who are still to retrieve their vehicles to collect them with the required documentation. Failure to do so will result in the vehicle being considered abandoned. A list of vehicles and scooters left at towing companies and police station has been compiled and is available from police.

If your vehicle is still in the care of the police, contact the force on +1 721 542 2222. You can also visit www.policesxm.sx or leave a private message via Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.