Man shot dead on Sister Modesta Road



One man is dead after he was shot in his torso by an unknown shooter on Sister Modesta Road Wednesday afternoon

Around 2:20pm, Police Central Control Room received multiple reports of a shooting that had occurred in Simpson Bay. Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police was informed that the victim had passed away shortly after from his wound.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear. Suspect(s) are not yet known.

Patrol officers searched the neighborhood for the alleged suspects, but the search has unsuccessful.

Police forensic technicians are in the process of recovering evidence at the crime scene.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The investigation into this tragic event is still ongoing.

Detectives investigating this shooting are asking anyone with information to contact the KPSM at +1 721- 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Only with the help of the community can the KPSM solve these cases. You can also visit the police website at www.policesx.sx or leave a message through the Facebook page: St. Maarten Police Force – St. Maarten Police Force.