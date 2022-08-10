“Ruby Bute – The Tribute,” concert at St. Martin’s Culture Gardens



Over 12 cultural groups, plus a throng of poets, dancers, and speakers have already signed up for “Ruby Bute – The Tribute” on August 14, 2022.

The Sunday concert takes place at We Agree with Culture Gardens, Bellevue, at 3 pm – 8 pm, said Sabrina Charville, president of the Coffee & Soda Biscuits Association (CSB).

Ruby Bute is best known as a senior painter and owner of Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery; her storytelling about old-time customs is regaling; and her poetry is spread across three books, including the bestseller Golden Voices of S’maatin—all of which has endeared her island-wide to St. Martin people and their visitors, according to St. Martin Massive! and other publications.

The Gunslingers Steel Band, The Family String Band, Swali-Ka, Inspirational Tees, Colombier Cultural Traditions, Jolly Boyz, SXM Sport Movement, Soualiga Kultural Women Association, and Bottle Neck Blowing Stars are scheduled among the concert performers and presenters, said Charville.

The CSB, one of two year-round platforms for St. Martin poetry activities, already has commitments for poetry recitals from Melissa Fleming, Joyce Hanley and authors Fabian Badejo and Tamara Groeneveldt.

The organizing CSB team has been spreading the word about Bute’s life and achievements with social and traditional media for the last three weeks.

“We are inviting the whole island to come out and honor Ruby” for her work, celebrating our identity with dignity and love for over 40 years, said Charville.

According to the concert’s theme, Ruby Bute is ‘Our S’maatin Golden Icon,’ said CSB member Soshina Stephen on Tuesday during her radio interview.

The “Ruby Bute – The Tribute” concert has an admission donation of $10 or 10 Euros for adults. For children, age 12 and up, the admission fee is $5 or 5 Euros; children under 12 will be admitted free, said CSB. The tribute concert, in the relaxed picnic ambiance among Bellevue’s greenery and agricultural crops, is sponsored by the Collectivity of St. Martin.