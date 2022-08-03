Youth Health Care’s Role in Breastfeeding



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care (YHC) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), plays a very important role where youth health is concerned.

This week YHC is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7). Exclusive breastfeeding for six months has many benefits for the infant and mother and YHC is currently sharing this information with the Sint Maarten community.

Section YHC fully understands that mother’s need support to get started and to sustain breastfeeding. YHC nurses give guidance during consultation in person at the Baby Wellness Clinic or via telephone. With this approach, confidence is built.

YHC nurses help build confidence by providing counseling and guidance surrounding breastfeeding. The nurses are here to ensure that the mother’s feel comfortable and assure them that, everyone can breastfeed their infant.

Breastfeeding is a natural process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), being a parent is the most important job in the world, and it is important to give parents all the support they need to give their child the best start in life. #Breastfeeding is one of them.

“Breast milk is also an important source of energy and nutrients in children aged six to 24 months. It can provide half or more of a child’s energy needs between the ages of six and 12 months, and one third of energy needs between 12 and 24 months.

“Breast milk is also a critical source of energy and nutrients during illness and reduces mortality among children who are malnourished.

“Children and adolescents who were breastfed as babies are less likely to be overweight or obese. Additionally, they perform better on intelligence tests and have higher school attendance.

“Breastfeeding is associated with higher income in adult life.

Improving child development and reducing health costs results in economic gains for individual families as well as at the national level. (1) Reference: The Lancet Breastfeeding Series papers. data-sf-ec-immutable=””>

“Longer durations of breastfeeding also contribute to the health and well-being of mothers: it reduces the risk of ovarian and breast cancer and helps space pregnancies–exclusive breastfeeding of babies under 6 months has a hormonal effect which often induces a lack of menstruation. This is a natural (though not fail-safe) method of birth control known as the Lactation Amenorrhoea Method.” – WHO

To learn more about breastfeeding, interested persons can call or email: 721-520-4163; Youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org