Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Officers talk about good conduct with summer camp kids

42 mins ago
Pearl FM


In the atmosphere of giving back to the community, Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM officers and community policemen gave a presentation to the children of the Christian Fellowship Church’s summer camp on Thursday, July 28.
The officers were invited to a summer camp to engage with the children about setting goals for success such as choosing the right friends, how to conduct oneself, keeping education as the main focus and avoiding alcohol and drugs.
KPSM management expressed appreciation to the summer camp organizers for the invitation and thanked all police officers who contributed to this project.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Island Council discusses service, plans of Satel NV

9 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister VSA meets ILO Director of the Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean

15 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

ODM: Your pets and livestock also need to be a part of Hurricane Season Planning

20 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Calls on Community to Practice Prevention Measures Daily

30 mins ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Island Council discusses service, plans of Satel NV

9 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister VSA meets ILO Director of the Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean

15 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

ODM: Your pets and livestock also need to be a part of Hurricane Season Planning

20 mins ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS Calls on Community to Practice Prevention Measures Daily

30 mins ago
Pearl FM