Officers talk about good conduct with summer camp kids



In the atmosphere of giving back to the community, Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM officers and community policemen gave a presentation to the children of the Christian Fellowship Church’s summer camp on Thursday, July 28.

The officers were invited to a summer camp to engage with the children about setting goals for success such as choosing the right friends, how to conduct oneself, keeping education as the main focus and avoiding alcohol and drugs.

KPSM management expressed appreciation to the summer camp organizers for the invitation and thanked all police officers who contributed to this project.