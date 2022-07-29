CPS Calls on Community to Practice Prevention Measures Daily





The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, advises the Sint Maarten community to practice prevention measures on a daily

basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Persons are also reminded to adhere to proper handwashing and cough etiquettes.

COVID-19 spreads from an infected person to others through the air by droplets (secretion) as a result of coughing and/or sneezing, or by direct contact with the virus on hard surfaces or people’s hands that have the viruses on them then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.

CPS calls on all to prevent the spread or increase of COVID-19 cases by: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with

unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Patients who have cold-like symptoms should cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing (cough etiquette) and wash your hands frequently and correctly (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – hand hygiene).

Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others and refrain from kissing others and stay at home when you are sick.

Handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is an effective and affordable way to prevent infections and diseases.

It is very important to wash hands with soap before cooking or preparing food, before eating, and before feeding someone (including breastfeeding) or taking care of others ill or not.

Help children to stay healthy by teaching them about handwashing and show them how proper handwashing is done.

The CPS request all residents to be vigilant and to implement handwashing with soap as one of the most important public health interventions as clean hands saves lives.

Many infections start when hands are contaminated with disease-causing bacteria and viruses. This can happen after using the toilet, changing a child’s diaper, coughing, sneezing in your hands, touching other people’s hands, and touching other contaminated surfaces.

Handwashing with soap for at least two minutes and using alcohol based hand sanitizer works by removing bacteria and viruses from hands before they get a chance to cause infections or spread to other people.

For more information, you can call CPS 542-1322, 1122, 1222, 1570 or email surveillance@sintmaartengov.org