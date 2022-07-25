Unicef & Positive Parent Support Program Holds Panel Discussions with Haitian Community

The le Sommet Foundation in collaboration with The Haitian Association of Sint Maarten (H.A.S.MA) hosted a panel discussion for the Positive Parent Support Program, an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports.

Present in the panel discussion were board members of the Le Sommet Foundation and the Haitian Association of Sint Maarten (HASMA), UNICEF field assistant Mr. Bert van der Meijden. Head Caribbean Child Development Centre Ms. Cecile Minott from the University of the West Indies and Mr. Owen Blakka from the Active Parenting Partners Caribbean based in Jamaica and Ms. Christine Regis

The panel discussion focussed on active parenting, parental outlook, Discipline methods, and generational parenting differences within the Haitian Community and serves as part of a broader cumulative effort, to do a proper formative assessment with various focus groups throughout the island.

The development of the program will take just about a year and will see the training of some 60 Facilitators and 20 Masters. When completed the program will highlight various niche-specific policies, intervention methods, and recommendations to the Ministry of ECYS for their Positive Parenting Support Program.

The Positive Parenting Program which is an initial component of the “Child Resilience and Protection program gives parents simple and practical strategies to help them manage their children’s behavior, identify, intervene and prevent potential problems from developing, and foster strong, healthy relationships. All while helping support the psychosocial needs of the child.

“Initiatives like these are exactly what we need. Better parenting leads to better kids which leads to better individuals within a society. I want to thank Unicef, the University of the West Indies, the Active Parenting program coordinators, the Ministry of ECYS, and all other stakeholders involved.

We are honored to be able to contribute to this worthy initiative”. – Fabio Doralice. President of Le Sommet Foundation/ Vice President of HASMA.

” I want to applaud the government and all actors involves for taking on this project which is highly needed in our society. While we applaud this effort more needs to be done.

The government needs to look into other social issues plaguing us and create a comprehensive approach to combat issues like teen pregnancies, birthright and residency issues, labor and domestic abuse, poverty, all need equal attention.

Parenting is not easy by no means, but this is a step in the right direction.” – Jean Boasman, Advisor on the HASMA Board./ Radio Host “Kat Sou Tab”–