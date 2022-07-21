Ministry of VROMI commits to Completing Dutch Quarter Sewage Project which is vital to Human Health



The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), commits to completing the remaining works of the sewage project in the residential area of Dutch Quarter, as an effective wastewater management and sanitation systems are vital for human health.

The Ministry of VROMI has been in positive negotiations with Windward Roads to address the remaining works of the sewage project.

Recently, Windward Roads has committed to move forward and collaborate with the Ministry on tackling the priority areas of the project, which entails getting the main pumping station up and running as well as connecting several homes to the sewage network that would further enhance and improve the residential area.

Getting the main sewage line up and functioning is one of the key factors in addressing the running sewage water in the area.

Picking up a project of this scale requires careful planning and coordination, and the teams from the public and private sectors are working hard to achieve this.

Once the detailed plan has been developed, this will be communicated to the community as progress is made moving

forward.

The Government of Sint Maarten is committed to executing the remaining works of the Dutch Quarter Sewage project, in phases within the constraints that exist.