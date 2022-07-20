Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Reminder to Participate in Youth Health Care 5 th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest

7 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is reminding the public to participate in its 5 th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest which runs until August 4, 2022, or a little over two weeks left to send in your entries.
To enter the contest, you can send an email to youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org; you must include your
name, telephone number, a description of the photo and why you chose to breastfeed; and one image of you and your baby breastfeeding.
The rules for participating in the contest are photographs must not be older than two years; pictures must be submitted by the mother or partner; watermarks are not acceptable; pictures submitted after August 4, 2022, will be disqualified; and pictures will be judged.
The contest is in connection with World Breastfeeding Week The theme is “Step Up for Breastfeeding. Educate and
Support.”
Breastfeeding is a natural process. The benefit of breastfeeding is that it delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers, and it also helps to foster a sustainable food system and cements the bond between mother and child.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), being a parent is the most important job in the world, and it is important to give parents all the support they need to give their child the best start in life.

