Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for Annual President of Parliament Award 2022



The Parliament of Sint Maarten invites, the public to submit nominations for the Annual President

of Parliament Award 2022.

Each year the President of Parliament recognizes a youth who has contributed to the community and the country positively whether it be academically, voluntary or in sporting achievements.

Any citizen of Sint Maarten who believes that an individual meets the criteria can send the nomination to the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

The eligibility criteria are:

 the candidate must have Dutch nationality and/or has been legally residing in Sint Maarten for 10-years or more

consecutively, and has been registered in the Civil Registry for that period of time

 must be between the ages of 15-24 years

 has made a worthwhile contribution to the development of

the community and the country

 these contributions/achievements must have taken place within the last three years

 contributions/achievements must have been made while the individual was acting as a private citizen, not as an

appointed or elected government official

 and must have demonstrated a capacity for leadership and ability to motivate

The application form can be found on the Parliament’s website: www.sxmparliament.org under the tab public. By

selecting the President of Parliament Award you will be directed to the digital application form.

A hardcopy of the application form can also be collected at the reception desk at the Parliament Building located at the

Wilhelminastraart #1 Philipsburg, Sint Maarten The deadline to submit your nomination(s) is August 15, 2022.

This can be done by hard copy in a sealed envelope addressed to: Annual President of Parliament Award Committee,

Wilhelminastraart #1 Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

Or via email: info@sxmparliament.org

The award is presented yearly to the recipient during the reception ceremony at the Opening of the Parliamentary Year.

Nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2022 may be submitted by any citizen of Sint Maarten who believes that the nominated individual meets the criteria mentioned.