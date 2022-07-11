Ban pa Kambio – training courses at the JICN successful

In cooperation with Forma, three MBO1 diplomas were awarded on Friday the 8th of July. A fourth participant was not able to complete the school year due to the ending of their detention and will therefore receive a certificate. Besides the MBO1 level, detainees can also follow generic subjects at MBO2 or a higher level. For this purpose 8 certificates were issued for mathematics and technique. There are also three female detainees who followed and completed the beautician course. In addition, two more certificates will soon be awarded for completing an internal course on addiction treatment, where students learn about the consequences and impact of narcotic use. The JICN is proud and happy with the achieved results and would therefore like to thank the detainees, the cooperating partners and its own staff for the successes.