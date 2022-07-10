SCS, SHS schoolboards intensify collaboration



The boards of the Sacred Heart School (SHS) and the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) have decided to intensify their collaboration and to make a few changes that should contribute to a further improvement of the quality of education on Saba.

Since the signing of the second educational agenda in 2017, the idea has been to have the schoolboard for the primary school, Stiching Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (SKOSaba), and the schoolboard for the secondary school, Saba Educational Foundation (SEF) closely work together.

Earlier this week, after several meetings between the two schoolboards, staff of the two schools were informed that both schoolboards have agreed to work towards a new educational structure that supervises the schools.

As per August 1, 2022, current SCS principal Anton Hermans will be appointed as Executive Director for both schools. Together with the principal of the SHS and the principal of the SCS, he will work on improving the quality of education at both schools. The schoolboards will monitor and supervise the new team.

“There are many interesting and challenging topics we will have to work on such as the renovation and expansion of both schools, the safe and challenging learning and working environment for students and staff as well as to increase parental participation in the education of their child(ren)”, Hermans stated.

The new supervisory structure will consist of five board members, two from each school board and an independent president. As earlier this month the SEF treasurer stepped down after many years of faithful and dedicated service, the two schoolboards agreed to seek one treasurer for both schools as another step towards working together.

“The benefit of working together also means sharing certain services together, such as a Human Resource and Finances,” SKOSaba President Jonathan Johnson stated. Staff members employed at SKOSaba or SEF will be updated at the beginning of the new Academic Year 2022-2023 by the boards on how things will be moving forward.