The Police Force of Sint Maarten would like to bring the following information to the community, in connection with the upcoming “Jouvert Jump Up”.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM


This event is scheduled to be held on Saturday July 9th 2022.
The route is as follows: starting on the Bush Road near the Carrefour supermarket, over the Walter Nisbeth Road, over the Sucker Road, onto the Arch Road and finally ending on the Soualiga Road in front of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Center.
Just like all events which are held during the Carnival Season this event calls for the entire community to come and enjoy themselves with family and friends.
KPSM is therefore making an appeal to the entire community to make this event a safe and enjoyable one.
The police will be out in full force to ensure the safety and security of all during the event.
KPSM will also be implementing a Zero Tolerance Policy and is sending out a stern waring to all who may have other intentions like disruptions during the Jump up, to refrain from doing so.
In collaboration with the Prosecutors Office, any type of misconduct will be dealt with immediately.
Let us come out and enjoy. Let us make is a memorable fun, filled and incident free “Jouvert Jump up 2022”.

