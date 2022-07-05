Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Causeway Bridge Remains Closed to Motorized Traffic as Technicians continue with Troubleshooting

7 hours ago



The Causeway Bridge remains out of service for motorized traffic.
Technicians worked on Tuesday troubleshooting the issue, however, there has been no progress to-date, and the teams involved will continue Wednesday working diligently to resolve the problem.
Bridge manufacturer Hollandia specialist working remotely from the Netherlands, supported by local technical teams from NV GEBE, Electec, along with Port St. Maarten Group staff, are part of the assembled group that have been working almost around the clock to find a resolution.
The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) apologizes for the inconvenience caused.
On Monday afternoon the Causeway Bridge suffered a technical problem while it opened for maritime traffic. In the process of closing the bridge, the system malfunctioned possibly due to a power grid outage.
SLAC will keep the community informed with respect to any updates.

