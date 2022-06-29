The St. Martin Caribbean Social Studies Competition reflects “a core subject in national curriculums”

“I’m proud of St. Martin children, island-wide, for the excitement, discipline, and competitive spirit they bring to the St. Martin Caribbean Social Studies Competition,” (SMCSSC), said book fair coordinator Shujah Reiph.

The live-stream quiz entered its second year as a St. Martin Book Fair feature at the Cité Scolaire Robert Weinum in Savanna, Grand Case, on May 28. “We were also happy to present the winners with their prizes and to see their parents in the audience at the book fair closing ceremony on June 4,” said Reiph.

Adio Williams and Salina Gopaul of St. Dominic High School are the winners of the St.Martin Caribbean Social Studies Competition 2022, said Cindy Peters, member of the St. Martin Book Fair Committee (BFC).

The 1 st runner-up team in the competition consisted of Anaïs Victor and Maël Cheremond, lycée Robert Weinum students. St. Dominic High School’s Isabella Carazo and Jennifer Faneyte placed second, said Peters, who is also a political science lecturer at Clark Atlanta University.

The winners all received their prizes from Reiph and BFC members before a book fair audience of some 140 people. The Main Book Launch and Closing Ceremony of the 20 th annual St. Martin Book Fair took place “under the literary big tent” at the Port at Galis Bay, said Reiph.

The social studies competition, which comes complete with its own test training booklet is open to 2 nd and 3 rd form students or highschoolers ages 14 -17, from all high schools in the North and South of St. Martin, said Reiph.

The winners of the first edition of the St. Martin Caribbean Social Studies Competition (2021), were Julianny Gonzalez del Rosario and Héloïse Tavenart-Louis from the lycée Robert Weinum, said Peters. The 1 st and 2 nd runner-up teams came from St. Dominic High School and St. Maarten Academy respectively, said Reiph. Last year’s competition was live-streamed from the Dutch Quarter Community Center by RGBvisions.

According to the program booklet of the lit fest, the “St. Martin Caribbean Social Studies Competition is a cultural and educational feature promoting knowledge and awareness of the Caribbean among high school students.”

As a guest speaker at the SMCSSC 2022, the Chief Education Officer of Anguilla, Brent Romney, pointed out that the “importance” of the Caribbean knowledge competition is linked to the fact that “social studies is a core subject in national curriculums.”

While preparing to compete in SMCSSC 2022, some of the highschoolers and their team leaders from Anguilla’s Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School tested positive for Covid-19, which prevented the delegation from travelling to St. Martin, said Romney.